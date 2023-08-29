Pure Storage (PSTG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) is set to post its 07/31/2023 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 30th. Analysts expect Pure Storage to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $589.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.83 million. On average, analysts expect Pure Storage to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pure Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $36.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $39.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.12 and its 200-day moving average is $30.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,200.17, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PSTG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Mona Chu sold 11,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total transaction of $379,891.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 162,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,602,000.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $997,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 528,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,559,305.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mona Chu sold 11,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total value of $379,891.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 162,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,602,000.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 159,373 shares of company stock worth $5,833,636. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,143,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Pure Storage by 24.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,091,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,489 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,678,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,505,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,085,000. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Further Reading

