PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Shares Gap Down to $9.14

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.14, but opened at $8.89. PureCycle Technologies shares last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 134,776 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PCT
PureCycle Technologies Stock Up 3.6 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PureCycle Technologies
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $139,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 5.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 117,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 6,519 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter worth about $488,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 13.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 230,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 26,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter worth about $189,000. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About PureCycle Technologies
PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PureCycle Technologies
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- 3 Inexpensive Mid Cap Tech Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
- How to Invest in Social Media
- 3 Reasons the Dick’s Sporting Goods Selloff Is a Steal
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Foot Locker Stock Takes a Big Hit…Is It a Retail Bargain?
Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.