PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Shares Gap Down to $9.14

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.14, but opened at $8.89. PureCycle Technologies shares last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 134,776 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

PureCycle Technologies Stock Up 3.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PureCycle Technologies

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $139,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 5.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 117,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 6,519 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter worth about $488,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 13.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 230,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 26,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter worth about $189,000. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Stories

