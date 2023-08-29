Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $31.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on QTWO. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Q2 from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Q2 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Q2 from $41.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

QTWO traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.43. The stock had a trading volume of 393,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,122. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -22.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. Q2 has a one year low of $18.91 and a one year high of $42.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.57 and a 200-day moving average of $28.81.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $154.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.11 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 14.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Q2 will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $747,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 448,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,043,368.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Q2 news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $29,427.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 204,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,806,760.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $747,719.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 448,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,043,368.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,938 shares of company stock valued at $2,152,833 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 175.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Q2 by 135.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Q2 by 370.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Q2 during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Q2 during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

