QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) is Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s 8th Largest Position

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 68.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 720,756 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,347 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up 2.2% of Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $91,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 118.8% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.26.

QCOM stock traded up $1.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.57. 2,899,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,019,722. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $139.94. The company has a market capitalization of $126.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.88%.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at $770,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

