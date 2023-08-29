QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,069 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up 0.8% of Profund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $13,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566,978 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929,586 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,599,313 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,260,929,000 after purchasing an additional 476,768 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,000,148 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,978,936,000 after purchasing an additional 129,132 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $1,467,351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $114,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.36 on Monday, hitting $111.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,293,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,051,747. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $139.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $124.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.55.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.26.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

