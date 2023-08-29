QUASA Price Down 28.7% Over Last Week (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Over the last week, QUASA has traded 28.7% lower against the US dollar. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $485.19 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005806 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00019952 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00018475 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014847 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,089.25 or 1.00011796 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002484 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.0011366 USD and is down -4.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $500.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

