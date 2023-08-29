QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Shares Gap Down to $9.60

Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.60, but opened at $9.40. QuinStreet shares last traded at $9.36, with a volume of 10,160 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QNST. StockNews.com began coverage on QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barrington Research cut shares of QuinStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of QuinStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.12 and its 200-day moving average is $11.44. The firm has a market cap of $515.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 0.99.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $130.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.68 million. QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 11.86%. On average, analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $630,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 256,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,314,524.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in QuinStreet by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,306,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,856,000 after purchasing an additional 626,144 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in QuinStreet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,820,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,637,000 after purchasing an additional 46,109 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in QuinStreet by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,600,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,809,000 after purchasing an additional 50,938 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in QuinStreet by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,399,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,079,000 after purchasing an additional 66,351 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in QuinStreet by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,120,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,725,000 after purchasing an additional 714,303 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

