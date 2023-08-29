Rathbones Group PLC Acquires 3,042 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 0.07% of Ecolab worth $33,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. CWM LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Ecolab by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in Ecolab by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GS Investments Inc. grew its stake in Ecolab by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 15,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of ECL stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.93. The stock had a trading volume of 154,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,078. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $191.41. The firm has a market cap of $51.86 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.34.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.43.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $183.73 per share, for a total transaction of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,994.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $183.73 per share, for a total transaction of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,994.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,460 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $629,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,568 shares of company stock worth $5,008,604 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

