Rathbones Group PLC Cuts Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Rathbones Group PLC trimmed its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,164,001 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 31,552 shares during the quarter. DexCom comprises 1.4% of Rathbones Group PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $135,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth about $421,378,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,186,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,040,248,000 after buying an additional 2,242,846 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,538,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,318,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $674,329,000 after buying an additional 992,049 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2,293.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 979,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $110,959,000 after buying an additional 938,909 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DXCM traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,596,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,678,458. The company has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a PE ratio of 115.45, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.94 and a fifty-two week high of $139.55.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $871.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $274,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,550,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $43,989.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 126,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,486,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $274,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,550,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,402 shares of company stock worth $1,442,579 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DXCM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on DexCom from $134.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on DexCom from $146.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays raised their target price on DexCom from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on DexCom from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

