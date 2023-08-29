Rathbones Group PLC Cuts Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Rathbones Group PLC lessened its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,580,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 178,575 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $45,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altrius Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Bank of America by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 92,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Shayne & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Shayne & CO. LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 49,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $29.22. 15,256,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,846,621. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.82.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.29%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

