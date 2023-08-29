Rathbones Group PLC Has $256.25 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 896,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,339 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for 2.6% of Rathbones Group PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 0.14% of Accenture worth $256,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in Accenture by 872.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total transaction of $1,976,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,073,756.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total transaction of $1,976,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,073,756.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,774 shares of company stock worth $8,138,451 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.55.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE ACN traded up $2.79 on Tuesday, reaching $323.70. The company had a trading volume of 590,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,122. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $327.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $311.96 and its 200-day moving average is $291.69.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

