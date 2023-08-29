Rathbones Group PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 458,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,703 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.7% of Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $166,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.89, for a total value of $50,060,928.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,927,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,362,257,006.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 399,783 shares of company stock valued at $158,204,310 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.96.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.7 %

MA traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $410.13. 978,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,697,046. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $393.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $376.69. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $410.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $386.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

