Reckon Limited (ASX:RKN) to Issue $0.03 Interim Dividend

Reckon Limited (ASX:RKN – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, August 29th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.
Reckon Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.20.
Reckon Company Profile
