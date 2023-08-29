Reckon Limited (ASX:RKN) to Issue $0.03 Interim Dividend

Reckon Limited (ASX:RKN – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, August 29th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Reckon Company Profile

Reckon Limited provides software solutions in Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Business Group and Practice Management Group, Legal divisions. It offers Reckon One, an online accounting software for self-employed and small businesses; Reckon Payroll, a payroll software to manage pay runs, payslips, leave, and super; Reckon Accounts Hosted, an online accounting software that manages finances, payroll, and inventory for large businesses; Reckon One Invoices, a software to track and manage paid and overdue invoices; Reckon Payments that accepts online payments; and Reckon Loans.

