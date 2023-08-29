Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.03.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RF. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $18.77 on Tuesday. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $24.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.07.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 26.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

In related news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $209,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,490.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RF. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the first quarter worth about $11,024,640,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 169.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 307.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

