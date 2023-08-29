Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Trading Up 0.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Retail Opportunity Investments

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $13.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,455,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,057. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Retail Opportunity Investments has a one year low of $11.97 and a one year high of $17.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.40.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROIC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,719,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,347,000 after buying an additional 15,741 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 53.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 22,459 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 362,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 12,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 202,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It also operates business in supermarkets and drugstores. The company was founded on July 10, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.