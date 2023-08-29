Reviewing Heart Test Laboratories (HSCS) and Its Competitors

Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) is one of 50 public companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Heart Test Laboratories to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.7% of Heart Test Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.0% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of Heart Test Laboratories shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Heart Test Laboratories and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heart Test Laboratories N/A -644.85% -148.59% Heart Test Laboratories Competitors -102.73% -140.03% -24.11%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Heart Test Laboratories N/A -$6.35 million -0.88 Heart Test Laboratories Competitors $1.24 billion $95.99 million 44.71

This table compares Heart Test Laboratories and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Heart Test Laboratories’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Heart Test Laboratories. Heart Test Laboratories is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Heart Test Laboratories has a beta of 3.92, indicating that its stock price is 292% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heart Test Laboratories’ competitors have a beta of 0.92, indicating that their average stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Heart Test Laboratories and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heart Test Laboratories 0 0 2 0 3.00 Heart Test Laboratories Competitors 351 1125 2348 92 2.56

Heart Test Laboratories presently has a consensus price target of $3.15, indicating a potential upside of 337.50%. As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 109.52%. Given Heart Test Laboratories’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Heart Test Laboratories is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Heart Test Laboratories competitors beat Heart Test Laboratories on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Heart Test Laboratories

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc., a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

