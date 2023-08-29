ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

ReWalk Robotics Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of RWLK stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. ReWalk Robotics has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average of $0.68.

In related news, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II acquired 81,699 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $56,372.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,649,749 shares in the company, valued at $3,208,326.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders bought 227,055 shares of company stock valued at $160,349 and sold 48,633 shares valued at $31,265. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 216.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 65,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 78.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,282 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 60,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 249.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34,013 shares during the last quarter. 3.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

