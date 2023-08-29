Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Sells 303,712 Shares of Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB cut its holdings in Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 493,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303,712 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Stereotaxis were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Stereotaxis by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 863,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 167,727 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 585,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 157,017 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 315,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 37,028 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. 50.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STXS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.73. The company had a trading volume of 46,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,941. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $2.75. The stock has a market cap of $139.50 million, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.46.

Stereotaxis ( NYSEAMERICAN:STXS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 78.13% and a negative net margin of 65.98%. The firm had revenue of $7.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

