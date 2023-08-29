Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Cuts Stock Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.06% of GoDaddy worth $6,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GDDY. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 45,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 4.4% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on GDDY shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. B. Riley began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

In other news, insider Michele Lau sold 7,243 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $545,542.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,780 shares in the company, valued at $5,481,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Michele Lau sold 7,243 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $545,542.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,780 shares in the company, valued at $5,481,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 812 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $61,200.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,979,940.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,889 shares of company stock worth $2,208,347. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GDDY traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $71.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,393,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,415. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.35. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $85.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 0.96.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 83.74%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

