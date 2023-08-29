Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Cuts Stock Position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 811,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,790 shares during the quarter. Premier accounts for approximately 1.5% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.68% of Premier worth $26,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in Premier by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 78,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Premier by 1.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 39,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Premier by 48.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Premier by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Premier by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

PINC stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.90. The stock had a trading volume of 294,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,642. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.32. Premier, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $36.70.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Premier had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PINC. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Premier from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Raymond James cut Premier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler cut Premier from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Premier from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Premier from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Premier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.64.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

