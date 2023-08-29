Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $13.28 Million Stock Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,141 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,958 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $13,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Qualys by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 71.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Qualys Stock Performance
QLYS traded up $1.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.57. 78,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,578. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.98 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.01. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.10 and a twelve month high of $162.36.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total value of $229,583.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,620,329.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,578 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total value of $229,583.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,620,329.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.02, for a total value of $1,083,456.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,650 shares in the company, valued at $21,667,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,266 shares of company stock worth $6,904,165. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
QLYS has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair began coverage on Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Qualys from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research cut Qualys from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Qualys from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.41.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Qualys
About Qualys
Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Qualys
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- 3 Inexpensive Mid Cap Tech Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- 3 Reasons the Dick’s Sporting Goods Selloff Is a Steal
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Foot Locker Stock Takes a Big Hit…Is It a Retail Bargain?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.