Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $13.28 Million Stock Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,141 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,958 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $13,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Qualys by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 71.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qualys Stock Performance

QLYS traded up $1.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.57. 78,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,578. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.98 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.01. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.10 and a twelve month high of $162.36.

Insider Activity

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $137.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.55 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 40.52%. Equities research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total value of $229,583.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,620,329.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,578 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total value of $229,583.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,620,329.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.02, for a total value of $1,083,456.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,650 shares in the company, valued at $21,667,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,266 shares of company stock worth $6,904,165. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QLYS has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair began coverage on Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Qualys from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research cut Qualys from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Qualys from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.41.

About Qualys

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

