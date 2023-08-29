Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $56.75 Million Stock Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 609,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 68,504 shares during the period. WNS accounts for about 3.2% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 1.27% of WNS worth $56,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in WNS by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,879,000 after purchasing an additional 414,613 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in shares of WNS by 662.8% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 163,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 141,842 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in WNS by 2,047.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 137,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,998,000 after buying an additional 131,095 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in WNS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,357,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in WNS during the 4th quarter worth $9,346,000. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WNS traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.52. The stock had a trading volume of 119,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,432. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $60.79 and a fifty-two week high of $94.96.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $317.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.58 million. WNS had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WNS will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

WNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of WNS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of WNS from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on WNS from $104.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on WNS from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on WNS from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WNS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

