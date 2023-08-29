Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $7.04 Million Stock Holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,421 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 8,445 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $7,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 2,162.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 792 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $107.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $106.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.83.

Silicon Motion Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ SIMO traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.99. 515,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,610. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.22. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $51.44 and a 12-month high of $95.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.92.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $140.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.93 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 11.94%. As a group, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

