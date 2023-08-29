Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Lowers Stock Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,148 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 20,644 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.33% of Maximus worth $15,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Maximus by 16.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,203 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Maximus by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 242,103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,146,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Maximus by 11.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Maximus in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Maximus in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Maximus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Maximus news, Director Michael J. Warren sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total value of $198,029.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,890 shares in the company, valued at $309,371.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael J. Warren sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total transaction of $198,029.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,371.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell acquired 3,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.07 per share, with a total value of $248,358.87. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 210,484 shares in the company, valued at $16,642,969.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Maximus Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMS traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.96. 92,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,312. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 0.69. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.46 and a twelve month high of $89.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.36). Maximus had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Maximus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Maximus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

Featured Stories

