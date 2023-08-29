Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 19,378 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,378 shares during the quarter. LCI Industries makes up about 1.3% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.84% of LCI Industries worth $23,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LCII. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 22.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 42.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LCII traded up $2.30 on Tuesday, hitting $126.19. 59,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.35. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $89.28 and a 12 month high of $137.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 1.50.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.16 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 126.51%.

A number of research firms have commented on LCII. CJS Securities lowered LCI Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.57.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

