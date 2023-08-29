Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 26,904 Shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its stake in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 385,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,904 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in RXO were worth $7,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in RXO in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of RXO by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 937,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,415,000 after buying an additional 104,913 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of RXO during the 1st quarter worth $580,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of RXO during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of RXO during the 4th quarter worth $3,010,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays began coverage on RXO in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on RXO from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Wolfe Research cut RXO from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of RXO in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on RXO from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

RXO Stock Performance

Shares of RXO traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $18.58. 245,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,338. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion and a PE ratio of 167.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.25. RXO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.75 and a 52-week high of $25.50.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. RXO had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $963.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. RXO’s revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that RXO, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RXO

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

