Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 27,918 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 174,380 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 27,918 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Model N were worth $5,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Model N by 0.5% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,792,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,923,000 after buying an additional 19,242 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Model N by 13.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,949,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,973,000 after buying an additional 343,775 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Model N by 6.2% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,707,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,822,000 after buying an additional 159,213 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Model N by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,345,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,152,000 after buying an additional 25,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Model N by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,999,864 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,455,000 after buying an additional 123,878 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Model N

In other news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 9,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $268,763.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,857,094.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 9,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $268,763.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,857,094.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Decarlis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,105 shares in the company, valued at $371,133.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,885 shares of company stock valued at $893,793. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Model N from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Model N from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Model N from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Model N from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Model N has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.30.

Model N Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MODN traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.13. 47,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,758. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. Model N, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $43.18.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $63.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.97 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 17.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. As a group, analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Model N Profile

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

