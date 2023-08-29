Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 61,672 Shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its holdings in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,310,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,672 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 4.32% of Century Casinos worth $9,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Century Casinos by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Century Casinos by 9.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Century Casinos by 1.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 105,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Century Casinos by 1.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Century Casinos by 14.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Century Casinos Trading Up 0.3 %
CNTY traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,351. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Century Casinos, Inc. has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $10.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.48.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Century Casinos from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Century Casinos
About Century Casinos
Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. Century Casinos, Inc was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Century Casinos
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- 3 Inexpensive Mid Cap Tech Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 3 Reasons the Dick’s Sporting Goods Selloff Is a Steal
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Foot Locker Stock Takes a Big Hit…Is It a Retail Bargain?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.