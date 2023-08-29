Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 61,672 Shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its holdings in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,310,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,672 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 4.32% of Century Casinos worth $9,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Century Casinos by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Century Casinos by 9.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Century Casinos by 1.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 105,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Century Casinos by 1.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Century Casinos by 14.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Casinos Trading Up 0.3 %

CNTY traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,351. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Century Casinos, Inc. has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $10.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Century Casinos ( NASDAQ:CNTY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.18). Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $136.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Century Casinos, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Century Casinos from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. Century Casinos, Inc was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

