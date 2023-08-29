Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Trims Stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 551,285 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 68,042 shares during the quarter. Supernus Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.1% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $19,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,383,345 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,015,000 after purchasing an additional 112,865 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 24,570 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $480,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 164.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 124,478 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 77,385 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SUPN traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.58. The stock had a trading volume of 144,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,320. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 42.86 and a beta of 1.01. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.06 and a 52 week high of $42.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.38.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.25). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $135.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SUPN. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

