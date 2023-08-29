Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Hits $0.0015

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $870,555.05 and $19,118.62 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00005929 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00019107 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00017949 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00013919 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,919.73 or 1.00055731 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002338 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00144088 USD and is up 3.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $18,419.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

