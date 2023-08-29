River Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 494.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.62.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.1 %

WFC traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $41.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,730,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,446,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $48.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.00%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

