River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 134 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

River Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $1,548,365,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,381,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,349,393 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 497.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,377,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141,556 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,434,572,000 after buying an additional 5,191,426 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,634,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,748,406,000 after buying an additional 3,655,383 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.45. 331,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,130,400. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $145.97 and a one year high of $188.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TXN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

