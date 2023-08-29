River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 273 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

River Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 28,847,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,515,359,000 after acquiring an additional 460,388 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,673,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,501,000 after acquiring an additional 617,344 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,259,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,178,000 after acquiring an additional 517,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,248,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,073,000 after acquiring an additional 170,646 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VTI traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.50. 827,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,935,064. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $228.96. The company has a market capitalization of $312.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $221.48 and a 200 day moving average of $210.48.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

