Round Hill Asset Management Has $11.03 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Round Hill Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,977 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 7,880 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 6.9% of Round Hill Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Round Hill Asset Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $11,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 134.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.88.

Comcast Trading Up 1.6 %

CMCSA traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.71. 8,097,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,566,736. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 73.42%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Articles

