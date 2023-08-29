Round Hill Asset Management Reduces Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Round Hill Asset Management reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up approximately 1.0% of Round Hill Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Round Hill Asset Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,664,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,365,000 after acquiring an additional 58,249 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 185,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,927,000 after buying an additional 28,551 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.0% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.01. The stock had a trading volume of 9,983,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,497,445. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.95. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $48.84. The company has a market capitalization of $153.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 35.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.62.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

