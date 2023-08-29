Round Hill Asset Management Sells 208 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Round Hill Asset Management decreased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises approximately 1.4% of Round Hill Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Round Hill Asset Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.75.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.26. 1,642,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,624,759. The company has a market cap of $133.24 billion, a PE ratio of 67.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 307.41%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.