Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) PT Raised to $139.00

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $138.00 to $139.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on RY. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.60.

NYSE RY opened at $89.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.83. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $83.63 and a 52 week high of $104.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be issued a $1.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 52.92%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.8% in the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 28,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter worth about $3,429,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter worth about $1,327,000. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 24.7% in the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 285,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

