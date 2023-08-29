Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Downgraded by Veritas Investment Research to Reduce

Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Veritas Investment Research currently has C$122.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of C$140.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on RY. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$122.00 to C$124.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$136.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$129.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$133.96.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Royal Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$122.02 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$116.75 and a 52 week high of C$140.18. The firm has a market cap of C$170.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$126.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$129.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Bank of Canada

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.02, for a total value of C$545,374.62.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading

