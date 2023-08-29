Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as C$40.25 and last traded at C$40.17, with a volume of 31930 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$39.90.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is presently 32.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RUS shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. National Bankshares set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Russel Metals and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$44.00 to C$44.50 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Russel Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$41.93.

Russel Metals Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$37.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$35.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distributors segments. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

