Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of SCHG stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.92. 295,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,748. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.18 and a 1-year high of $78.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.