SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 62.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,630,000 after buying an additional 114,114 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 11.0% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 67.3% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 16.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 175,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,546,000 after buying an additional 25,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Valero Energy by 7.0% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 21,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Valero Energy stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.69. 1,954,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,117,188. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.03 and its 200-day moving average is $123.28. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $97.73 and a 12 month high of $150.39. The stock has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $34.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,568,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on VLO. Barclays upped their price target on Valero Energy from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Tudor Pickering raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Stories

