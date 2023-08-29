SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys 173 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 67.6% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XAR traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $121.50. 18,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,828. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $91.37 and a 12 month high of $125.42.

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

