SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,709 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,478 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 375,771 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,018,000 after buying an additional 6,741 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 14.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,201,085 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $89,253,000 after purchasing an additional 151,185 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter worth $202,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 647,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $60,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 16.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 147,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $10,959,000 after purchasing an additional 21,194 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Edward Jones lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.82.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,850,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,142,994. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.33 and its 200 day moving average is $73.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.62 and a twelve month high of $104.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.14%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

