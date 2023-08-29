SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHM. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 21,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.33. 172,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,799. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $74.30.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

