SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

SCHB stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.28. 587,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,368. The company has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $53.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.35.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

