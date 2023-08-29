SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 20,476 VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.14% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MOO. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Agribusiness ETF alerts:

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of MOO stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.58. 30,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,849. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 12-month low of $76.67 and a 12-month high of $94.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.93.

About VanEck Agribusiness ETF

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.