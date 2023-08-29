SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 0.6% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 756.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,207,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $404,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599,078 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 122,794.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,050,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664,177 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Broadcom by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,552,519 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,545,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Broadcom by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,287,056,000 after buying an additional 651,014 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $820.89.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO traded up $30.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $891.79. 1,680,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,472,931. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $870.02 and its 200 day moving average is $736.07. The stock has a market cap of $368.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $923.18.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 57.63%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.