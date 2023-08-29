SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,690,000 after purchasing an additional 89,334 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $498,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,595,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,670,009. The stock has a market cap of $78.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $51.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.35.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.87%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.69%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

