Serum (SRM) Price Hits $0.0387

Serum (SRM) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. In the last week, Serum has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0387 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Serum has a market cap of $4.83 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Serum Coin Profile

Serum was first traded on July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. Serum’s official website is portal.projectserum.com. Serum’s official message board is projectserum.medium.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Serum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum (SRM) is a Solana-based decentralized exchange (DEX). Created by FTX, it is used for paying transaction fees, governance, staking, and collateral within the Serum ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

