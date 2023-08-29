Shauna Mcintyre Sells 164 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Stock

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total value of $49,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,213. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shauna Mcintyre also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 6th, Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of Lithia Motors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.23, for a total transaction of $49,646.00.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

Shares of Lithia Motors stock traded up $2.62 on Monday, hitting $303.72. 101,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,762. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.00 and a 12-month high of $329.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.73. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $1.65. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 37.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 5.00%.

Institutional Trading of Lithia Motors

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 34.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the second quarter worth $53,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LAD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $305.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $245.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $219.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.10.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

